Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)