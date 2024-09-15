Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search