Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest Special Portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest Special Portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1734 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
