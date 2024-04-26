Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

