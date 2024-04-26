Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
