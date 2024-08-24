Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search