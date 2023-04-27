Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

