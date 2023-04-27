Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: No buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2872 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

