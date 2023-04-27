Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: No buckle on the cloak
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2872 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
