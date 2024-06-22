Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without a branch on chest
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,144,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 87000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
