Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without a branch on chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,144,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 87000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1721 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

