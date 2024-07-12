Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 77,500. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1493 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
