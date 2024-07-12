Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 77,500. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

