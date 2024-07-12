Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 77,500. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1493 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Search