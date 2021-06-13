Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Wreath without ribbons
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1710
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
15951 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
