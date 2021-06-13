Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Wreath without ribbons

Obverse Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Wreath without ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Wreath without ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
15951 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

