Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

