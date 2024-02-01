Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Wreath without ribbons

Obverse Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Wreath without ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Wreath without ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8643 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8416 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
