Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Wreath without ribbons
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8643 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8416 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
