Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath without ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition AU (14) XF (14) VF (21) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (8) AU50 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)

