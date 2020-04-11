Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 36,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

