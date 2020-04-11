Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 36,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
