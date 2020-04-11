Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2004 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 36,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2012.

