Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2702 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,625. Bidding took place December 1, 2019.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 1066 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

