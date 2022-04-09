Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 25, 2009
Seller Empire
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
