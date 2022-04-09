Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition XF40
Selling price
