Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) KO-L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)