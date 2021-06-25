Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Künker (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
