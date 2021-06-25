Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition AU (16) XF (9) VF (12) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (9) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (3)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Künker (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Teutoburger (2)

Знак (2)