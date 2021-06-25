Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest Embroidery on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. Embroidery on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

