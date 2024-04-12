Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4306 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
