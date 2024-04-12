Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (28) XF (22) VF (27) F (1) VG (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (9) AU53 (5) XF40 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (12)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (4)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (6)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (12)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (10)

Künker (11)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (10)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (3)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Знак (2)