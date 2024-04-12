Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" with mark OK. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4306 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RedSquare - June 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 OK "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

