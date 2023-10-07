Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak. Restrike

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
27925 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
6931 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - December 6, 2013
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date September 9, 2005
Condition MS63
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

