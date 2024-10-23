Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Circulation coins 3 Kopeks of USSR - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

3 Kopeks 1924

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1924 Plain edge 5 2471924 Edge ribbed 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

3 Kopeks 1926-1935

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1926 Wide letters in "СССР" 1 571926 Narrow letters in "СССР" 0 91927 Wide letters in "СССР" 0 751927 Narrow letters in "СССР" 0 51928 Wide letters in "СССР" 0 281928 Narrow letters in "СССР" 0 231929 Wide letters in "СССР" 0 261929 Narrow letters in "СССР" 0 101930 Wide letters in "СССР" 0 331930 Narrow letters in "СССР" 1 701931 Wide letters in "СССР" 1 651931 Narrow letters in "СССР" 0 181931 Without inscription "СССР" 0 171932 1 501932 Without inscription "СССР" 0 81933 0 351933 Without inscription "СССР" 0 11934 1 441934 Without inscription "СССР" 1 101935 0 42
type-coin
type-coin

3 Kopeks 1926-1936

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1926 Without a circular inscription 2 211935 Relief star 2 431935 Smooth star 1 51936 Relief star 1 301936 Smooth star 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

3 Kopeks 1937-1946

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1937 Relief star 0 491937 Smooth star 0 01938 Relief star 0 471938 Smooth star 0 41939 Relief star 0 561939 Smooth star 0 31940 Relief star 0 811940 Smooth star 0 01941 Relief star 1 631941 Smooth star 0 01943 Relief star 3 601943 Smooth star 0 21945 Relief star 0 321945 Smooth star 0 21946 Relief star 1 871946 Smooth star 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

3 Kopeks 1946-1957

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1946 Wreath with 16 ribbons 1 31948 1 371949 Relief star 0 611949 Smooth star 0 151950 Relief star 0 481951 0 401952 Relief star 0 621952 Smooth star 0 71953 Relief star 0 401953 Smooth star 0 71954 0 361955 0 401956 1 541957 Wreath with 16 ribbons 0 141957 Wreath with 15 ribbons 3 64
type-coin
type-coin

3 Kopeks 1961-1991

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1961 0 251961 Copper-Nickel 0 01962 0 181965 0 211966 0 181967 0 121968 0 231969 0 81970 0 91971 0 51972 0 91973 0 201974 0 231975 0 71976 0 121977 0 281978 0 241979 0 401980 0 171981 0 201982 0 161982 Copper-Nickel 0 01983 0 141983 Copper-Nickel 0 01984 0 81985 0 201986 0 251986 Copper-Nickel 0 01987 0 71988 0 141989 0 391989 Copper-Nickel 0 01990 1 91990 Copper-Nickel 0 01991 Л 0 61991 М 0 31991 М Copper-Nickel 0 7
Search