3 Kopeks 1928. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1928 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (3) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (11) PCGS (2)

