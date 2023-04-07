Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1928. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1928
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1928 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 28, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 25, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
