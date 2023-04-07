Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1928. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1928 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1928 Wide letters in "СССР" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1928 . Wide letters in "СССР". This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 26, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction AURORA - August 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date August 28, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction MS67 - July 25, 2018
Seller MS67
Date July 25, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1928 at auction MS67 - April 26, 2018
Seller MS67
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1928 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Picena SRL
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search