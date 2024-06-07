3 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (13) AU (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) SP63 (1) PL64 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)