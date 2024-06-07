Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 877 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6300 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction AURORA - November 28, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Alexander - February 14, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

