Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1966 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1620 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 877 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 6300 RUB
