Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1966

Circulation coins

Obverse Rouble 1966
Reverse Rouble 1966
Rouble 1966
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1966
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1966
50 Kopeks 1966
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 20
