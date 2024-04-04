50 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 63263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place June 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)