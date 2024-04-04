Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1966 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1966 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1966
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1966 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 63263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69. Bidding took place June 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (17)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Russia 50 Kopeks 1966 at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 69 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1966 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search