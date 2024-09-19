Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Circulation coins 50 Kopeks of USSR - Russia
50 Kopeks 1921-1922
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1921 АГ 5 4251922 АГ 3 1781922 ПЛ 7 927
50 Kopeks 1961-1991
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1961 0 241964 0 71965 0 51966 0 201967 2 161968 0 91969 0 111970 0 351971 0 201972 0 51973 0 61974 0 81975 1 181976 0 191977 0 121978 0 51979 0 91980 0 31981 0 21982 0 41983 0 21984 1 41985 0 21986 0 191986 Date 1985 on the edge 1 341987 0 21988 0 51988 Date 1987 on the edge 1 91989 0 41989 Date 1988 on the edge 1 31990 0 31990 Date 1989 on the edge 0 01991 Л 0 61991 М 0 8
50 Kopeks 1991
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1991 Л 0 2
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search