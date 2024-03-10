Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2658 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 31, 2021.
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
