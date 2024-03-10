50 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2658 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 31, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)