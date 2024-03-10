Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1968 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2658 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 31, 2021.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

