Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1979 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 4,200. Bidding took place January 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1979 at auction Rauch - November 7, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date November 7, 2015
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
