Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 4,200. Bidding took place January 25, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
