50 Kopeks 1979 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1979 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 4,200. Bidding took place January 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (2) AU (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) SP66 (1) PL66 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)