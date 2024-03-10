50 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3684 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 166. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (3) AU (7) XF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PL65 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)