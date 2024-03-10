Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1971
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3684 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 166. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
