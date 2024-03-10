Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3684 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 166. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - June 7, 2015
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date June 7, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - September 17, 2011
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - April 24, 2011
Seller Empire
Date April 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - February 12, 2011
Seller Empire
Date February 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - December 11, 2010
Seller Empire
Date December 11, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - January 23, 2010
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

