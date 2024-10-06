Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1971

Circulation coins

Obverse Rouble 1971
Reverse Rouble 1971
Rouble 1971
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1971
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1971
50 Kopeks 1971
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 20
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search