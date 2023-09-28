Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1971 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3278 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search