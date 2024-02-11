Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1971
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
