Rouble 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)