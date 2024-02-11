Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place October 2, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2900 RUB
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1971 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

