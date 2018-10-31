Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1971 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1971 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

