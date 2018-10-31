Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
