Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1971
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5298 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
