Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 5298 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2016.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1971 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

