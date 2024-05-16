15 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (23) AU (8) XF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) SP65 (2) PL66 (3) Service PCGS (4) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (3)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MS67 (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (6)