15 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19,56 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1971
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 22200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
