Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 15 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19,56 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1971 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2022.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 22200 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - April 28, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - April 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - October 1, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1971 at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

