Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1971
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1971 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (12)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (7)
- HERVERA (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition PL66 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search