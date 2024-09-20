Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1971 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition PL66 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1971 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search