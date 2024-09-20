5 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1971 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (20) AU (17) XF (15) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS61 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) SP64 (1) PL66 (1) PL65 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (12)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (7)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (6)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)