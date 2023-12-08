3 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1971 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 17,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) SP63 (1) Service PCGS (1)