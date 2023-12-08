Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1971 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 17,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 17700 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
