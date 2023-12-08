Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1971 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1971 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1971
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1971 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 17,700. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 17700 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - January 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1971 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1971 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search