Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1713 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190. Bidding took place October 15, 2014.
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
