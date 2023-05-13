50 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1713 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190. Bidding took place October 15, 2014.

