Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1970 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1970 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1713 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190. Bidding took place October 15, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (13)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1970 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

