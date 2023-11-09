Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1977 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search