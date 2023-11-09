50 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1977 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1849 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (3) UNC (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PL66 (3) Service NGC (3)