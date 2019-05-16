Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1982 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3339 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search