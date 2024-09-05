Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1961 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1961 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1961 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1961
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 294,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1882 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - April 13, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1961 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

