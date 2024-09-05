Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1961 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1961 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 294,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (13)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1882 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search