Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1967
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
