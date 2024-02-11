Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 50 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

