50 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (5) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PL65 (2) PL64 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)