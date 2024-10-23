Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1967

Circulation coins

Obverse Rouble 1967
Reverse Rouble 1967
Rouble 1967
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Rouble 1967
Reverse Rouble 1967
Rouble 1967 Date 1966 on the edge
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Kopeks 1967
Reverse 50 Kopeks 1967
50 Kopeks 1967
Average price 35 $
Sales
2 16
