Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
