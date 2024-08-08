Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1 Kopek 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - June 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - March 20, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 20, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1967 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

