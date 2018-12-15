Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1967. Date 1966 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Date 1966 on the edge

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1967 . Date 1966 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price

Search