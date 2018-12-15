Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1967. Date 1966 on the edge (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Date 1966 on the edge
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1967
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1967 . Date 1966 on the edge. This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
