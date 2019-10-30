Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - September 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1967 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

