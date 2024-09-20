Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 5 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (18)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 30, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - September 21, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - September 21, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

