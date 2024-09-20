Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1967
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search