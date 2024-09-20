5 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

