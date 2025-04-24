flag
50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight6,45 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination50 Kopeks
  • Year1967
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:6 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1821 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - April 24, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - April 3, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - March 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 20, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 4, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins NB - September 27, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 27, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is 6 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the 50 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

