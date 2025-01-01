flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Commemorative copper-nickel coins 50 Kopeks of USSR - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

50 Kopeks 1967

50 Years of the October Revolution
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1967139
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRAll Russian coinsRussian coins 50 KopeksNumismatic auctions