Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 3 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - November 28, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - June 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - May 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1967 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

