Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1967 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search