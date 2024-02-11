Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse Rouble 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse Rouble 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1967 All Russian coins Russian nickel silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Category
Year
Search