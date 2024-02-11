Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1967
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,800. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
