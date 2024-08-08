flag
20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight4,35 g
  • Diameter21,8 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination20 Kopeks
  • Year1967
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2289 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 10, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 30, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 30, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is 15 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the 20 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

