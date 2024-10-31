15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper-Nickel
- Weight3,4 g
- Diameter19,6 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination15 Kopeks
- Year1967
- MintLeningrad
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is 20 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?
To sell the 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.