RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight3,4 g
  • Diameter19,6 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination15 Kopeks
  • Year1967
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1895 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 6, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 4, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is 20 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the 15 Kopeks 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

