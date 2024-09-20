Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1967
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 8,245. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8245 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2599 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
