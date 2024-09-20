Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1967
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3657 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search