Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1967 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1967 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1967
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1967 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3657 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PL64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - January 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1967 at auction Alexander - December 6, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price

