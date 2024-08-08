flag
Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper-Nickel
  • Weight11,25 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1967
  • MintLeningrad
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Average price (PROOF):95 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution". This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionPF65 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins NB - May 31, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMay 31, 2025
ConditionPF68 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionPF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMarch 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins NB - May 13, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 9, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionPF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionPF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
SellerNumimarket
DateMarch 30, 2021
ConditionPF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the copper-nickel coin of USSR Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is 25 USD for regular strike and 95 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution"?

To sell the Rouble 1967 "50 Years of the October Revolution" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
